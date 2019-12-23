WWE News: 4-time World Champion gives scathing assessment of Brock Lesnar's part-time status

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Over the last 12 months, Seth Rollins has been very outspoken about how he disagrees with WWE’s decision to book Brock Lesnar as a part-time World Champion.

The former Shield member’s real-life frustrations were frequently used on WWE programming during his rivalry with Lesnar throughout 2019, with Rollins’ then-babyface character attempting to “slay The Beast” to give fans a full-time Universal Champion.

Speaking in his ‘WWE 365’ documentary on the WWE Network, Rollins was asked how he felt about Lesnar not being at a live event after “The Beast” successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to reclaim the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules.

He responded by laughing about Lesnar never being at shows, while he reiterated that it is “not okay” for WWE to have a Champion who rarely makes appearances.

“I mean, Brock’s never here [laughs], so at this point I’ve gotten used to it, you know? It’s like all the other crazy stuff that goes on in this world that’s completely wrong in every possible way but it happens so much that you’re just used to it, and you just accept it and we act like it’s normal. And it’s not, and it’s not okay.”

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship reign

Since Seth Rollins’ comments, which were filmed in July but did not air until December, Brock Lesnar has become a part-time World Champion once again after he defeated Kofi Kingston in nine seconds to win the WWE Championship.

He has gone on to retain his title against Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel and against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series, but he has not appeared on WWE television in the last four weeks.