WWE News: 4-time World Champion pulled from Raw Reunion?

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
909   //    23 Jul 2019, 00:07 IST

Raw Reunion is shaping up to be a must-see show
Raw Reunion is shaping up to be a must-see show

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Sid Vicious was originally due to appear on the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw on July 22.

However, the 58-year-old is the only advertised name who is missing from the updated list of returning legends on WWE.com.

In case you didn't know…

Sid Vicious, also known as Sid Justice and Sycho Sid, featured prominently in the main-event scene in WWE in the 1990s.

The biggest match of his career came in 1992 when he main-evented WrestleMania VIII against Hulk Hogan, while he also headlined WWE’s annual extravaganza in 1997 against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 13.

“The Master and Ruler of the World” won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions before going on to become a two-time holder of WCW’s World Heavyweight Championship, making him a four-time World Champion.

Sid’s most recent on-screen WWE appearance came in July 2012 when, one month after he defeated Heath Slater in a singles match on Raw, he joined forces with multiple legends to attack the former 3MB member at Raw 1000.

The heart of the matter

Despite the name ‘Sid’ appearing in video packages alongside legends including Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair last week, it appears that he might not be returning at Raw Reunion after all.

WWE's website posted a gallery of 38 Superstars who will make appearances on Monday’s special episode, with names ranging from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Mick Foley to Melina and Rikishi, but Sid was mysteriously absent from the list.

It is not known at this stage if his omission from the gallery was simply a mistake or whether he has been pulled from the show.

What's next?

WWE fans will have to check out Raw Reunion to find out whether Sid Vicious will appear on the episode!

Also read: 38 WWE legends who will appear at Raw Reunion

WWE Raw
