WWE News: Full list of 38 legends appearing at Raw Reunion

Rikishi rarely makes WWE appearances

What's the story?

The much-anticipated Raw Reunion episode of WWE Raw will emanate from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 22.

A total of 38 returning Superstars are being advertised for the show, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

In case you didn't know…

WWE surprisingly announced during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14 that a reunion episode of Raw was scheduled to take place the following week.

The company has been advertising lots of Hall of Famers and legendary Superstars over the last few days, while another D-Generation X reunion has been teased by Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Although John Cena has not been advertised for the show, it has been widely speculated that he could make an appearance, especially after he hinted in an interview with Deco Drive last week that we might “see him” on Raw.

“They say it's going to be one of the biggest Raws of all time and certainly memorable. We will… see [‘You Can't See Me’ gesture].”

The heart of the matter

WWE.com is advertising the following 38 legends for Raw Reunion:

Alicia Fox

Alundra Blayze

The Boogeyman

Booker T

Candice Michelle

Christian

D-Von Dudley

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torres

Gerald Brisco

The Godfather

Hulk Hogan

Hurricane Helms

Jillian Hall

Jonathan Coachman

Jerry Lawler

Jimmy Hart

Kaitlyn

Kelly Kelly

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lilian Garcia

Mark Henry

Melina

Mick Foley

Pat Patterson

Ric Flair

Rikishi

Road Dogg

Ron Simmons

Santino Marella

Scott Hall

Sgt. Slaughter

Shawn Michaels

Steve Austin

Ted DiBiase Sr.

Triple H

X-Pac

It is worth noting that Alicia Fox is still considered an active member of the WWE roster, so it is unclear why she has been used in the promotional material for the episode as a returning legend.

Maryse, who is currently pregnant and due to give birth in September, is also reportedly set to appear.

What's next?

The WWE Universe can look forward to what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Raw episodes of 2019 so far!