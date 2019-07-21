WWE Rumors: 2-time Divas Champion returning at Raw Reunion

Raw Reunion is set to be one of the biggest episodes of 2019

What's the story?

Maryse will appear on the Raw Reunion episode of WWE Raw on July 22, according to PW Insider.

In case you didn't know…

From 2007-2011, Maryse was one of the most prominent female in-ring competitors on WWE television, winning the Divas Championship on two occasions.

Following a five-year absence, she returned to the company in 2016 as a manager for her real-life husband, The Miz, and they went on to join forces against John Cena & Nikki Bella in a losing effort at WrestleMania 33.

Since then, Maryse has given birth to the couple’s first child, Monroe Sky Mizanin, and she is currently pregnant with their second child.

Her most recent WWE match came in October 2018 when she teamed with The Miz to defeat Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella at Hell In A Cell.

The heart of the matter

Over 40 WWE legends are being advertised for Raw Reunion, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Mick Foley.

Now, according to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, we can add Maryse to that list, as she is reportedly due to be in Tampa, Florida for Raw to help promote reality show Miz & Mrs, which returns to the USA Network on Tuesday.

As well as Maryse, WWE is advertising that Alicia Fox, Alundra Blayze, Candice Michelle, Eve Torres, Jillian Hall, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia and Melina will be among the other women who will appear on the show.

What's next?

With three weeks to go until SummerSlam, expect to see plenty of build-up to Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins on Monday’s special episode of Raw, as well as appearances from dozens of legends. As for Maryse’s role, she is likely to play a small part to help advertise her new show with The Miz.