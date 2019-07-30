WWE News: 2-time WWE Champion bags lead role in upcoming Netflix series, show's plot revealed

A new partnership!

What's the story?

There was a lot of buzz around the announcement that WWE has tied up with Netflix to produce web-shows for the online streaming platform.

While this in itself was exciting news leading to a lot of speculation, we have some more interesting updates about the same.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Big Show will be playing the lead role in this upcoming series called The Big Show Show. The production for this series will start on August 9.

In case you didn't know...

The Big Show is a WWE legend and a future Hall of Famer. While the 47-year-old is not very active inside the ring anymore, he still makes cameos now and then. WWE network recently released a documentary on the former WWE Champion called 'Rebuilding Big Show'.

The big man has previously appeared in multiple movies including the highly entertaining The Waterboy along with Adam Sandler. However, this will be the first time the giant will be playing the lead role in a web series.

The heart of the matter

Here is what SI.com has to say about the plot of the upcoming show:

The new Netflix show blurs the lines of fantasy and reality, as Wight plays the role of wrestling legend The Big Show. The series opens with his retirement from WWE and subsequent move home with his wife and two daughters, following his transition from superstar to dad.

The concept in itself is highly interesting, and with the success of shows like Glow, we can certainly hope that this new venture by WWE will be fruitful.

Big Show has impeccable comic timing, and hopefully, he will get a good platform to showcase his acting prowess with this series.

What's next?

The production for the show will start in August, and hopefully, the 10-part show will be complete soon.

