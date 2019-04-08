WWE News: 42-year-old Superstar to finally have dream match against Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania loss?

What's next for Lesnar?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar is not the champion of the universe anymore and the talents of the roster have already set their eyes on taking on the Beast while he is down. One of the Superstars that has put himself in contention for a match against Brock Lesnar is none other than Bobby Lashley.

The 2-time Intercontinental Champion was interviewed by WrestlingNews.co prior to WrestleMania and he continued pitching for a fight against the Beast Incarnate.

In case you didn't know...

Both Lesnar and Lashley lost their respective title matches on a show that was all about the babyfaces becoming champions. Brock Lesnar was defeated by Seth Rollins in a match that didn't even cross the 5-minute mark.

Lashley too was convincingly beaten by Finn Balor, who donned his Demon King persona to become a 2-time Intercontinental Champion.

It was a forgettable night for both the MMA practitioners, as they were presented as mere fodder to put over faces in Rollins and Balor. While it was satisfying to see Rollins slay the Beast, Lashley's continuing decline was a concerning sight.

It can still change for the good, though, as the Dominator has an exciting proposition.

The heart of the matter

While talking to WretslingNews.co during WrestleMania weekend, Lashley revealed that he wants the dream showdown against Lesnar and he doesn't even care where it happens. Lashley, who has a professional MMA record of 15 wins and 2 losses, is prepared to face Lesnar inside an MMA cage as well if the WWE doesn't book the two in the near future.

“I think all the fans want to see me and Brock eventually. I’m here, here’s here. Now we’re finally in the same place at the same time so hopefully, we can make it happen. If not, it’s gonna happen in the cage. It’s gotta happen somewhere. If they don’t want to do it in a wrestling ring then eventually it’s gonna happen. Somebody is going to capitalize on that fight," Lashley said.

Lashley has previously fought for Bellator and claimed that he is open for negotiations with UFC as well as Bellator for a super fight against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

He explained, "Anything can happen. If I’m not with Bellator, maybe Bellator and UFC can put something together and let us fight there. I love fighting. I love the competition.”

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is all set to leave WWE on the heels of his loss at WrestleMania 35. The Beast Incarnate is expected to go back to the UFC for a big money fight against Daniel Cormier.

As for Lashley, WWE needs to revitalize his latest stint before it all becomes a lost cause. A match against Lesnar would certainly help.

