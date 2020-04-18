WWE News - 5-time World Champion reveals unique preparation strategy for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be truly unique.

This time around, all Money in the Bank ladder matches will emanate from the WWE HQ.

Daniel Bryan became the first person to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after beating Cesaro on SmackDown earlier today. Bryan was asked about how he was feeling after qualifying for the unique ladder match which will be held at WWE's corporate headquarters. The American Dragon would go on to talk about the importance of the match and started to talk strategy but Gulak would intervene and go on to say:

"When you prepare for a match and you don't know what's coming, there's only one thing to do...balance."

Gulak then made Bryan balance himself on one foot right at that very instance while telling him to crouch all the way to the ground. You can check the entire exchange below.

Unique ladder match for Money in the Bank

The first qualifier for the Men's MITB Ladder Match took place today with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro taking on each other. The two were accompanied by Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura respectively.

Following a good back and forth match, Bryan would pick up the win after making Cesaro tap out to the LeBell Lock. He thus became the first qualifier for the men's ladder match. Bryan is no stranger to the Money in the Bank briefcase either, having won the same in 2011.

However, this time, Money in the Bank is going to be truly unique. Early during SmackDown, it was announced that this year's edition of MITB would be taking place at the WWE HQ. Participants would begin at the ground floor with the briefcase hanging on the roof of the corporate building. There were rumours that suggested that the WWE Headquarters was being used for filming for Money In The Bank PPV and now we are set for one of the most unique ladder matches of all time.

Looks like Bryan has already zeroed in on a strategy and looks focused. Meanwhile, Drew Gulak himself has a qualifier coming up next week where he'll face King Corbin. Will any of these men be able to grab the briefcase? Well, only time will tell!