WWE News: 6-Time Champion suffers ACL injury; set to undergo surgery

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.08K   //    06 Jun 2019, 10:07 IST

Another one bitten by the injury bug
Another one bitten by the injury bug

What's the story?

It's been a while since we've last seen future WWE Hall of Famer and 6-time Women's champion Mickie James. While many fans assumed that she was sitting home underutilized, it turns out that this past weekend she tore her ACL and is likely to be out of action for the rest of 2019.

She confirmed it on Instagram Live, stating that she underwent an MRI scan and will have surgery. It was also revealed which superstar she faced during the weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Mickie James' comeback run over the last two years hasn't exactly set the world on fire, but to be fair, she was never brought in to win more women's championships. It only made sense to bring her back because the era of women was completely different than the one she belonged to during her prime.

Even then, she held her own, having won 5 Women's championships and one Divas title. She spent a few really good years in TNA/Impact Wrestling as well, where she's a 3-time Knockouts Champion.

She was last seen at WrestleMania 35, where she competed in the Women's Battle Royal. She was subsequently moved back to SmackDown Live after the Superstar Shake-Up.

The heart of the matter

Mickie James confirmed on Instagram Live that during her match with Carmella at a live event over the weekend, she suffered a big ACL tear. After undergoing an MRI scan, she will have to get surgery, one that will keep her out for quite a while

James said: “I don’t know how long I’m gonna be out. I don’t know when I’m gonna have to get surgery, but it’s gonna be awhile.

Given the history of ACL injuries in WWE, it's safe to assume that James won't be back any time until 2020.

What's next?

For Mickie James, time off will likely mean spending time with her family and continuing her career in country music. We wish her a speedy recovery!

