WWE News: 6-time World Champion compares himself to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Run!

Booker T recently gave his opinion on the debut of Bray Wyatt's new in-ring character -- The Fiend -- on The Hall of Fame podcast. The former 6-time World Champion spoke about a variety of topics including why Wyatt has been successful as The Fiend and how Bray Wyatt is similar to Booker T himself.

Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut as 'The Fiend' at SummerSlam this past Sunday and defeated Finn Balor in a convincing manner at the show.

The Hall of Famer also spoke about who he feels will win the King of the Ring tournament that starts on RAW next week.

Here are a few extracts from what the legend had to say:

How Bray Wyatt manages to entice the audience

Booker T talked about how the entire program with Bray Wyatt had seen him able to entice the audience, and called him a true worker.

I don't think it is repackaging with Bray Wyatt. I think Bray is one of those guys that he knows how much to give you. He is not going to give you all of his full body of work. Some guys, literally, in 10 minutes, you see their entire resume. I'm talking about everything from top to bottom, but in those same 10 minutes from Bray Wyatt, you may see a tenth of his full capabilities. And that is the art of a true worker.

Comparing himself to Bray Wyatt

Booker T talked about how, like Bray Wyatt, he would make changes to his character at appropriate times -- something that Bray Wyatt has been doing.

"I was one of those guys that I would do something and I wouldn't do something new for 3-6 months, and then drop something else, [I would] keep working and then 6 months later, drop another thing on them, and the fans were like, 'Man, how does he keep coming up with all of this stuff?' It was stuff that I had in the bag that I didn't use, and that is what Bray Wyatt has mastered. Being able to go out there and give you what you need in that point of time. I totally understand that you have to totally work certain levels and Bray Wyatt has mastered the art of working at different levels.

Who might win the King of the Ring tournament

Booker T stated that he feels Drew McIntyre will be the one who will come out victorious in the tournament. He stated that he sees Drew McIntyre as the 'Scottish King' after winning the KOTR.

