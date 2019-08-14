WWE Rumors: Advertisement reveals WWE's future plans for Brock Lesnar

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.60K // 14 Aug 2019, 18:06 IST

Brock Lesnar

Regardless of whether you hate him or love him, there is no denying that no other Superstar on the current roster can manage to inspire awe in the fans like Brock Lesnar can.

While fans have hated all three of his runs as the Universal Champion because of his part-time schedule, he still manages to get massive standing ovations every time he makes a return to the ring. Lesnar recently lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

However, it does not look like the feud between the two will be carried forward as Seth Rollins will reportedly face either Braun Strowman or Drew McIntyre next.

Brock Lesnar heading to SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live will be moving to its new home on FOX come October 4th. This will be the first time in 15 years that The Beast Incarnate will make an advertised appearance on the blue brand.

Here is what Cagesideseats reported:

Advertisements seem to indicate Brock Lesnar will be appearing at the SmackDown on FOX debut show.

Apart from Lesnar, other WWE Legends like Kurt Angle, Booker T, Lita, and Mick Foley will also be present on the show. However, while it is certain that these legends will only be making a one-time appearance, there is a high chance that The Beast finally starts appearing more prominently on SmackDown Live.

The Beast returns after nearly three years

While this will be the first time Lesnar makes an advertised appearance on Smackdown after 2004, he did visit the blue brand once in 2016 during his feud with Randy Orton.

Advertisement

During his first run with the WWE, Lesnar was prominently a SmackDown Superstar so it would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for his mega return to SmackDown.

