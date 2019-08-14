WWE News: Daniel Bryan hits Rowan with a running knee after SmackDown Live goes off the air

Daniel Bryan

This week was another solid episode of SmackDown Live. With a stellar PPV in SummerSlam, WWE has managed to maintain good quality programming on RAW, SmackDown as well as 205 Live this week.

While SmackDown featured some great matches and segments, the night was not over for a few SmackDown Superstars as the dark main event which takes place after 205 Live featured Heavy Machinery going against Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

The dark match was full of interesting twists and turns as Heavy Machinery picked up an upset victory over the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions - albeit by disqualification.

The match ended when Rowan decided to attack Heavy Machinery with a steel chair. Rowan and Bryan then went on to assault Ottis and Tucker for some time when the unthinkable happened - Daniel Bryan accidentally hit Rowan with a running knee.

This shifted the momentum in the favor of Ottis and Tucker, who were able to capitalize and cleared the ring after fighting back.

What could this mean for the future of Rowan and Daniel Bryan?

Rowan and Daniel Bryan are already involved in a feud with Roman Reigns as of now, so it is highly unlikely that WWE will split their team. However, WWE may be testing out the crowd response to a possible dissention between the two superstars.

While a win over Rowan and Bryan is huge for Heavy Machinery, we can only hope that WWE decides to continue the push for Ottis and Tucker in the near future. As for Bryan and Rowan, they have promised to unveil the real culprit behind the attacks on Roman Reigns soon.

Who do you think Daniel Bryan and Rowan will reveal as the 'attacker' behind the attacks on Roman Reigns? tell us in the comments section!

