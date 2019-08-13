WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why WWE prevented top Superstar from turning babyface on RAW this week

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 13 Aug 2019, 19:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW

Samoa Joe has become one of the most intriguing characters on the WWE roster, ever since he showed a more humane side of his character when he helped out Roman Reigns on RAW last week.

Joe was the first one to check on Reigns and call the paramedics after Roman Reigns' mystery attacker rammed his char into Roman's SUV. Joe's compassionate act led to the speculation that he may be tuned babyface soon.

And as per WOR, that is what WWE may be planning for the future. However, WWE did not want to turn Samoa Joe face on this week's edition of RAW. As a result, Joe has been stuck in a limbo between being a heel and being a face.

Here is what Wrestling Observer Radio revealed regarding WWE's decesion of not turning Joe fac:

So, this is the deal: They were in Toronto, they knew that Sami Zayn was going to get this incredible pop. That was the last thing that they wanted. With this gimmick, they didn’t want Sami Zayn getting this incredible pop and one of the things is they had Samoa Joe call him Kevin Owens’ waterboy and all that.

They knew that people will go crazy for a Samoa Joe turn. Basically they are not going to boo Samoa Joe when they first turn him because everyone wants him to turn but they don’t want him to turn yet. So it was to keep Sami Zayn from being cheered, and Samoa Joe just had to do that and then turn right back because even though they know people are going to cheer for him like crazy, they may turn him at some point, this is not the week they wanted him to do that. So that’s the explanation.

While it is true that Samoa Joe is one of the most popular Superstars on RAW, it is highly surprising that WWE is not striking while the iron is hot. I fear that such a 50-50 booking might result in Joe losing steam and his babyface turn may not be as effective as it could be right now.

