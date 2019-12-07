WWE News: 6ft 11in star in talks with Triple H and Vince McMahon about joining company

Danny Hart

Triple H and Vince McMahon make the big calls in WWE

In September 2019, Boston Celtics basketball player Enes Kanter defeated R-Truth before a WWE RAW show to briefly hold the 24/7 Championship.

At the time, it was revealed that Kanter is good friends with RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, hence why he was chosen to win the title from Truth in the pre-recorded segment.

It looked as though the 27-year-old’s appearance was a one-off, but the man himself has revealed to TMZ Sports that he has spoken to Triple H and Vince McMahon and he plans to become a full-time WWE Superstar when he finishes playing basketball.

“For sure, man. Full-time. I’m ready. I’ve actually already talked to some people. I’m really good friends with Paul Heyman and I got to meet with Triple H and Vince McMahon. They said, ‘Hey, whenever you’re ready.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’”

The 6ft 11in star added that he plans to remain in basketball for the next 6-7 years before moving over to the world of sports entertainment.

How did Enes Kanter defeat R-Truth?

Enes Kanter used to play for the New York Knicks, so he received boos from the WWE Universe when he appeared at Madison Square Garden before an episode of RAW in September 2019.

Just when he was about to be interviewed by Charly Caruso, the basketball player was interrupted by R-Truth, who soon found himself getting pinned for the 1-2-3 after Kanter slammed him to the mat.

Fortunately for Truth, he was able to roll up Kanter to quickly regain his 24/7 Championship.

