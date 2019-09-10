WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman responsible for his good friend winning a championship on this week's RAW

Paul Heyman.

This week's episode of RAW at the Madison Square Garden ended up being one of the better shows that WWE has put out in recent months.

Boston Celtic Center Enes Kanter made a special appearance in a pre-taped segment, in which the Swiss-born Turkish basketball player won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth.

Truth would roll up Kanter to reclaim the title moments later to become a 15-time 24/7 Champion.

Dave Meltzer revealed the reason behind Kanter's brief cameo on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer stated that Kanter is a really good friend of Paul Heyman, who may have been the man behind the surprise title change. It was also noted that Kanter is reportedly going out with Dana Brooke. Meltzer also added that Kanter is a big pro wrestling fan who wishes to have a wrestling match in the future.

Here's what Meltzer said:

"So this was taped before the show. So, Enis Kanter, a lot of people don’t know this but, I don’t know because I haven’t been keeping up but he was, and as far as I know, still is the boyfriend of Dana Brooke unless they have recently broken up. And he’s also, really like, really good friends with Paul Heyman. So, him being on the show and doing something like this was, you know, with Heyman running the show and everything, that made all the sense in the world.

"He’s a big, big wrestling fan. He wants to do pro wrestling. You know like one match at some point. You know like a lot of athletes do. Well, he’s still around in the NBA, and I don’t think it’s a good move as I don’t think the teams would be really appreciative. This was probably about as much as he was going to be able to do at this point."

The 24/7 Championship Segment

Kanter, who previously played for the New York Knicks, was introduced by Charly Caruso to a chorus of boos. The commentators also mentioned that Kanter was in attendance to support his 'good friend' Dana Brooke. Truth interrupted the proceedings just when Kanter was about to address the hostile fans. Truth tried to put over Kanter as his compadre and good friend, however, he was in for a reality check.

Kanter took him down with what looked like a palm strike and pinned Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion. His celebrations, though, were cut short as Truth rolled up the 6'11" star to get his title back, much to the delight of the fans inside the Garden.

