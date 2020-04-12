WWE News - 7-time World Champion says Stephanie McMahon storyline is 'most bizarre' of his career

Stephanie McMahon has been involved in some outlandish storylines

One particular segment from the Attitude Era is still talked about to this day

Stephanie McMahon

The Undertaker believes his 1999 storyline with Stephanie McMahon is the most bizarre that he has been involved in during his 30-year WWE career.

Before Stephanie became an on-screen authority figure, she was abducted during an episode of RAW by The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness, who carried her to the ring on a crucifix–style symbol.

The villainous group tried to force Vince McMahon’s daughter to marry The Undertaker. However, after failed interferences from Ken Shamrock and The Big Show, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made the save and attacked members of the faction before freeing Stephanie.

In an out-of-character Instagram Live interview with Nine Line Apparel, The Undertaker recalled how the story with Stephanie was the most outlandish that he participated in.

“I think probably trying to kidnap Stephanie and marry Stephanie and all that that I did. That was out there when I started putting Stephanie on my symbol.”

What’s next for The Undertaker?

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match that has been widely praised by WWE fans.

It is not yet known what the future holds for the WWE legend, but he has said he is prepared to compete in more Boneyard matches if he has a suitable opponent.

WWE has also announced that a new documentary series about the man behind the 'Taker character, Mark Calaway, is coming soon to the WWE Network.