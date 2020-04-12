The Undertaker open to working more WWE Boneyard matches - on one condition

What will it take to see another Boneyard match in WWE?

The Undertaker's victory over AJ Styles received a lot of praise

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has hinted that he is prepared to take part in more Boneyard matches in WWE, but only if he can face opponents who have a good understanding of their characters.

One of the most talked-about matches from WrestleMania 36 saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match.

Due to the overwhelming praise that the match has received, there has been lots of speculation about The Undertaker’s future and the possibility of the unique match type returning one day.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, the 55-year-old suggested that he is open to competing in the off-site match again if WWE can find him a suitable opponent.

“I think because that one was so successful, I think it lends to that [more Boneyard matches]. But, this isn’t a pat on the back, but you’ve gotta have the right players to do that. Guys that really understand their characters and they still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business, which I think more guys lean that way now.”

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Boneyard match

The Undertaker went on to reveal during the interview that it was his idea to use ‘The Unholy Trinity’ – The Deadman, The American Badass and Mark Calaway – in his match against AJ Styles.

The WWE legend also had huge praise for his opponent, adding that Styles “could work with a broom handle and put a four-star match on”.