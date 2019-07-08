×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Corey Graves blasts fan who wants him to respect Renee Young

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
767   //    08 Jul 2019, 10:40 IST

The Raw announce team
The Raw announce team

What's the story?

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently went off on a fan on Twitter for accusing him of disrespecting fellow announcer Renee Young.

The fan had stated that Graves treats Young like a doormat, and that she deserves better.

In case you didn't know...


Corey Graves was a hot prospect back when he used to wrestle in NXT. An injury forced him to retire from professional wrestling, but WWE decided to utilise him on the developmental brand in another capacity. Graves' mic-skills helped him bag the job of an announcer, and he eventually made his way on the main roster to do commentary on both brands.

Also read: WWE had plans for Jon Moxley's return


The heart of the matter

Graves is known for his brash, arrogant attitude. He has taken shots at Byron Saxton on several occasions in the past, to further solidify his heel persona as a commentator. Upon teaming up with Renee Young, Graves continued playing the part of the brash heel announcer who always finds himself in disagreement with his babyface partner, much like Jerry Lawler & Jim Ross, and JBL & Michael Cole in the past.

Unfortunately, one fan seems to have taken the character way too seriously, mistaking Graves' on-screen treatment of Renee Young as being something real. The fan proceeded to tag Stephanie McMahon, WWE, Graves, and Renee Young in her tweet. She then requested Stephanie to ask Graves not to treat her like a doormat.

Graves wasn't thrilled with the fan getting worked up over a fictional TV character. He requested her to not make it a social issue, and let him and Renee Young do their jobs.


What's next?

The tweet is being hailed by Graves' fans, as he certainly isn't in the wrong in this case. Playing a heel character used to garner hate back when kayfabe was alive and well. It's surprising to see that it still works in today's age, where it's public knowledge that what you see on your TV is nothing more than harmless entertainment. It's safe to say that Graves won't get in trouble for this exchange.

What are your thoughts on Graves' reply to the fan?

Tags:
WWE Raw Renee Young Corey Graves
Advertisement
WWE News: Renee Young reveals her role in Dean Ambrose's final WWE shows
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Corey Graves responds to fan who says he should only be on one brand
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Corey Graves will be WWE's greatest secondary announcer
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage update on if Corey Graves will face action for using cuss word on Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Corey Graves reveals secret Vince McMahon prank backstage during WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Corey Graves speaks out against Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank cash-in on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Commentary on Sasha Banks -"She's taken her ball and quit the game"
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who should appear next on "The Electric Chair" to make it a must-see segment
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Carmella posts photo with Corey Graves, incites relationship speculation
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Renee Young reveals the truth on how she was treated at Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us