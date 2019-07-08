WWE News: Corey Graves blasts fan who wants him to respect Renee Young

The Raw announce team

What's the story?

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently went off on a fan on Twitter for accusing him of disrespecting fellow announcer Renee Young.

The fan had stated that Graves treats Young like a doormat, and that she deserves better.

In case you didn't know...

Corey Graves was a hot prospect back when he used to wrestle in NXT. An injury forced him to retire from professional wrestling, but WWE decided to utilise him on the developmental brand in another capacity. Graves' mic-skills helped him bag the job of an announcer, and he eventually made his way on the main roster to do commentary on both brands.

The heart of the matter

Graves is known for his brash, arrogant attitude. He has taken shots at Byron Saxton on several occasions in the past, to further solidify his heel persona as a commentator. Upon teaming up with Renee Young, Graves continued playing the part of the brash heel announcer who always finds himself in disagreement with his babyface partner, much like Jerry Lawler & Jim Ross, and JBL & Michael Cole in the past.

Unfortunately, one fan seems to have taken the character way too seriously, mistaking Graves' on-screen treatment of Renee Young as being something real. The fan proceeded to tag Stephanie McMahon, WWE, Graves, and Renee Young in her tweet. She then requested Stephanie to ask Graves not to treat her like a doormat.

Graves wasn't thrilled with the fan getting worked up over a fictional TV character. He requested her to not make it a social issue, and let him and Renee Young do their jobs.

As Corey Graves, I would REALLY appreciate if you’d just let my best friend @ReneeYoungWWE and I do our jobs and have fun instead of trying to turn it into a f*cking social issue. https://t.co/WkrzKrgIJY — Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 8, 2019

What's next?

The tweet is being hailed by Graves' fans, as he certainly isn't in the wrong in this case. Playing a heel character used to garner hate back when kayfabe was alive and well. It's surprising to see that it still works in today's age, where it's public knowledge that what you see on your TV is nothing more than harmless entertainment. It's safe to say that Graves won't get in trouble for this exchange.

What are your thoughts on Graves' reply to the fan?