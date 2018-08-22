Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: A superstar's return leads to the first official match for Hell In A Cell

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
2.11K   //    22 Aug 2018, 06:09 IST

The Mi
The Miz and Maryse were caught off guard at the beginning of Smackdown Live

Daniel Bryan had to fight a two-on-one battle at SummerSlam. In his match against his longtime rival, The Miz, interference and brass knuckles personally delivered from Maryse proved to be Bryan's downfall.

After the match, Bryan was seen backstage icing his face, while Brie Bella was consoling him. However, Brie could do nothing but leave Bryan frustrated in the back while she made her way ringside to watch the Raw Women's Title Match.

However, it looks like Brie had enough of The Miz and Maryse, as she made her return to the ring tonight!

As The Miz and Maryse insulted Daniel Bryan and bragged about their victory at SummerSlam, Daniel Bryan came down the ramp, calling The Awesome One a coward. After some back and forth between the two rivals, Maryse took the mic, calling Daniel "Daniel Bella."

That, apparently, was enough for Brie Bella, who ran down to the ring as her music played over an ecstatic crowd. Bella rushed in to hit, not Maryse, but The Miz, clobbering the former Intercontinental Champion before Daniel Bryan knocked him out of the ring.

As The Miz and Maryse scurried back up the ramp, Daniel Bryan announced that the two of them would face off at Hell In A Cell, joined by Brie Bella and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

The Miz and Maryse went backstage to confront the Smackdown General Manager Paige, but she had none of it, stating that the match was official.


The Miz started the night off telling the WWE Universe that he was retired from anything involving Daniel Bryan. It seems that isn't the case, though, and he hasn't escaped the wrath of Daniel Bryan OR Brie Bella.

The Miz and Maryse will take on Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on September 16 in San Antonio, Texas at Hell In A Cell!

