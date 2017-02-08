WWE News: Florence Pugh will play Paige in upcoming film

The announcements regarding the upcoming film based on Paige's family continue.

Paige’s fascinating WWE career has taken another odd turn

What's the story?

Hollywood Reporter has reported that actress Florence Pugh will be portraying the role of WWE Superstar Paige in the upcoming film based on her family. The announcement comes after The Rock was the man to reveal that the project was taking place, with the title of the movie being, "Fighting With My Family".

In case you didn't know...

WWE Superstar Paige, who has been sidelined with injury for a while now, had an interesting upbringing in the world of professional wrestling. Her entire family was involved in the sport and she started wrestling from a very young age, with the story of her development being shown in a Channel 4 documentary a few years ago.

The heart of the matter

Florence Pugh, who has been confirmed as the actress who will play Paige, is a 20-year-old English actress who has already begun to make waves in the industry. She appeared in a prominent role in the 2014 film The Falling, in addition to being nominated for Best British Newcomer at the 2014 BFI London Film Festival.

Most recently she was seen starring in ITV drama Marcella.

Pugh is a highly talented young actress

What's next?

The casting revelations will likely continue over the next few weeks as production begins. We'll likely hear from Paige over the coming weeks as she continues her recovery, with Film 4 and WWE Studios both being signed on to assist with the movie.

The Rock has also reportedly signed on to have a cameo role, but no major details have been revealed as of yet about what that may be.

Sportskeeda's take

Pugh seems like a perfectly acceptable choice to play Paige in the feature, and the whole premise is extremely interesting. Given her recent issues with WWE, the timing doesn't make a whole lot of sense, but perhaps this is a sign that the friction between the two parties is starting to subside ever so slightly.

It'll be great to see how the movie comes out and the fact that Film 4 are also involved is a good sign for its potential success. Who knows, maybe we'll even see Paige's return to the ring coincide with the release.

