WWE News: Adam Cole believes the WWE needs more stables

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 280 // 19 Jun 2019, 07:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undisputed Era is one of the greatest stables to come out of WWE in recent memory

What's the story?

With Jon Moxley now working for AEW and NJPW, the WWE has lost their greatest faction in The Shield. However, there's a fresh stable in NXT headed by Adam Cole, who believes that there's room on the roster for a few more groups.

In case you didn't know...

The Undisputed Era quickly became one of the hottest things going in the WWE after their formation in 2017. Since then, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and late addition Roderick Strong have captured the attention of most of the WWE Universe.

While they've primarily been used on NXT, Adam Cole's one-off Royal Rumble appearance proved just how much the main roster audience is paying attention, with the Philadelphia crowd exploding at the opening of the Undisputed Era's music. They aren't the only faction to have held the WWE Universe in the palms of their hands in recent years, though.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have been popping sold out arenas for nearly five years, and their momentum doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Let's not forget about one of the most dominant stables in WWE history, The Shield, which ran roughshod throughout the company for years before splitting up, where all three men wound up holding the WWE Championship.

A strong stable is something that fans can get behind, something that Adam Cole knows all too well.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Cole was asked about several topics, including the success of NXT's TakeOver series, and how some talents on the Black and Gold brand aren't too excited for a move to the main roster.

When the question about bringing in more factions to the WWE arose, Cole felt that it was a great idea.

Absolutely. I think, especially now, just seeing how attached audience members get to factions, they love when a group of guys are together and you can tell the camaraderie is there, the fun is there and they just love it. I've been in factions my whole career. I was in The Kingdom in Ring of Honor, Bullet Club in New Japan, and now Undisputed Era and it's so much fun creatively for a performer to be able to play off guys in your group. You don't want too many, but, definitely, factions in wrestling can be a very beneficial thing.

What's next?

Like Cole said, it's not good to oversaturate the roster, but combining a few superstars here or there to bring a new monstrous force to the WWE roster is never a bad thing. However, we've seen a handful of factions completely wasted on the main roster with SAnitY being the most recent one. So they're not exactly foolproof.

Would you like to see more factions form in the WWE? What is a dream faction you'd like to see come together on the main roster? Let us know in the comments below.