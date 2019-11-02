WWE News: Adam Cole retains his NXT Championship against Daniel Bryan on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan challenged Adam Cole to put his NXT Championship on the line

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will probably go down as one of the best episodes of The Blue brand in recent memory due to the invasion of NXT. After a monumental Crown Jewel pay-per-view last night in Saudi Arabia, most of the Superstars were unable to fly back due to several aircraft problems.

However, WWE stated that the show would happen and promised to deliver surprises. That surprise came in the form of Superstars from the Black and Gold brand invading the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York from where tonight's SmackDown kicked off.

The main event of the show saw Daniel Bryan square off against NXT Champion Adam Cole in an NXT Championship match. Both Superstars put on a clinic and Cole retained his title by defeating Bryan.

Daniel Bryan challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole

During a backstage segment, Daniel Bryan encountered Triple H and Shawn Michaels and asked what the two of them were doing. Triple H brought up the topic that how all three brands will face off against each other at this year's Survivor Series.

Bryan then challenged Triple H to a match which garnered a huge response from the crowd in the arena. The Game replied curtly by saying that he didn't come prepared to fight but he knows someone who did and called for NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Bryan then challenged Cole to a match and asked him to put his NXT Championship on the line which Cole accepted and was made official by Triple H.

The main event then saw Cole and Bryan put on one of the best matches of SmackDown in recent memory. The Panama City Playboy defeated Bryan by hitting him with The Last Shot and pinned him clean in the middle of the ring to retain his title.

