WWE News: Advertisements show potential matches for WWE Extreme Rules next month

Find out what may highlight the card for July's pay per view

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER News 14 Jun 2018, 23:30 IST

Where will Daniel Bryan be on the WWE Extreme Rules card next month?

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Network is reporting on some local advertisements promoting specific matches for WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He mentioned matches that the PPG Paints Arena advertised, but also mentioned what television advertisements are promoting; which appear to be more accurate.

In case you didn't know...

Extreme Rules became more than just a match type when it became a pay per view in 2009. The main event in 2009 couldn't have been more fitting as Edge took on Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, CM Punk cashed in his Money In The Bank contract.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer previously reported that arena advertisements were showing a six-man tag team match with Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns taking on the team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jinder Mahal. They also mentioned Daniel Bryan v. Big Cass, potentially insinuating that Cass wins at Money In The Bank leading to the rubber match.

However, Meltzer mentioned television advertisements that are being played locally advertising different matches. The television ads have Roman Reigns taking on Jinder Mahal and Daniel Bryan taking on The Miz in a highly anticipated feud.

What's next?

Money In The Bank is just days away when it takes place Sunday, June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to the men's and women's ladder matches, Shinsuke Nakamura will take on AJ Styles for the WWE Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

In looking at these advertisements for Extreme Rules, I really hope the television ads are more accurate. I didn't think we needed another Daniel Bryan v. Big Cass match, let alone a third one.

We are all looking forward to the feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz though as the seeds for this feud were planted two years ago when we didn't know if Bryan would be able to wrestle again.