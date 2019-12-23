×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WWE News: AEW Announcer has no interest in being inducted into Hall of Fame 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 23, 2019
Dec 23, 2019 IST

Wow...he really doesn
Wow...he really doesn't

Being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is a dream for most wrestlers and wrestling personalities, but it looks like a former WCW Legend may have no interest in doing so.

While discussing Eric Bischoff's firing from WWE on the What Happened When Podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson said that Tony Schiavone wouldn't go into the WWE Hall of Fame because of his association with AEW and Schiavone said that he was fine with that.



Schiavone also said that he hoped to work with AEW until the day he dies and that he has instructed his family to say 'no' to a WWE Hall of Fame Induction. He explained: (H/T Fightful)



"That is f**king fine with me. I hope that I'm working for AEW until the day I die. Because, once it's all over with, my family has been instructed that if they want to induct me in any way, post-mortem, the answer from the family is 'no.' Don't expect for me to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame."

Schiavone is a legend in professional wrestling and was the voice of WCW Monday Nitro for several years. While his sentiments are understandable, it would be a travesty if he never went in.

AEW News & Rumors Vince McMahon Eric Bischoff WWE Network History of WWE AEW Roster
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us