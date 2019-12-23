WWE News: AEW Announcer has no interest in being inducted into Hall of Fame

Being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is a dream for most wrestlers and wrestling personalities, but it looks like a former WCW Legend may have no interest in doing so.

While discussing Eric Bischoff's firing from WWE on the What Happened When Podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson said that Tony Schiavone wouldn't go into the WWE Hall of Fame because of his association with AEW and Schiavone said that he was fine with that.

Schiavone also said that he hoped to work with AEW until the day he dies and that he has instructed his family to say 'no' to a WWE Hall of Fame Induction. He explained: (H/T Fightful)

"That is f**king fine with me. I hope that I'm working for AEW until the day I die. Because, once it's all over with, my family has been instructed that if they want to induct me in any way, post-mortem, the answer from the family is 'no.' Don't expect for me to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame."

Schiavone is a legend in professional wrestling and was the voice of WCW Monday Nitro for several years. While his sentiments are understandable, it would be a travesty if he never went in.