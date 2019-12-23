WWE News: AEW announcer says that Eric Bischoff was brought in to be fired by Vince McMahon

While Eric Bischoff might have said that he left on good terms with WWE, it turns out that not everyone believes that. AEW announcer Tony Schiavone believes that Bischoff was brought back into the fold in WWE just to be fired by Vince McMahon and not going into the Hall of Fame with nWo proves that.

Speaking on the What Happened When Podcast with Conrad Thompson, Schiavone dove right in, professing that Bischoff was f**ked by McMahon, and that he is p**sed off that he's not going into the WWE Hall of Fame with nWo. He said, (H/T Fightful)

"Eric got f***ed over by Vince this year, why wouldn't Vince f**k him over again? I'm pissed off because Eric got f***ed over by Vince McMahon. Everybody knows that Eric was brought in just so he could get fired. That f**kin sucks. The fact that he wasn't put in the Hall of Fame with the NWO confirms it."

It should be noted that Eric Bischoff has reiterated in several interviews that he and Vince McMahon discussed the issue at length when he was fired, but Schiavone is right that Bischoff should go into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside the nWo. It was Bischoff, after all, who created the legendary group.