WWE News: AEW executive reveals more details on rejecting return at RAW Reunion

JR will not be on the RAW Reunion show next week

What's the story?

It was recently revealed that WWE had invited Jim Ross to RAW Reunion next week but that the current AEW senior advisor had turned down Vince's offer despite Tony Khan having no issues with it.

Jim Ross has now come out himself to comment on the matter.

In case you didn't know...

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Jim Ross left the company in March, earlier this year after his contract expired. At the time, JR had the following to say:

"I still want to play the game, I still think I can do play-by-play even though others around Vince think I can't."

Jim Ross went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling as a commentator as well as a senior advisor.

The heart of the matter

AEW commentator and senior advisor, Jim Ross, was recently revealed to have had rejected an offer from WWE to return at RAW reunion next week. AEW owner Tony Khan had reportedly greenlit JR's appearance on RAW but the man himself had rejected the offer.

Jim Ross himself came out earlier today to comment on the situation and to clear any doubts. Here's what Jim Ross had to say on the matter on Twitter:

“Because some are asking, I was cordially invited to attend #RAWReunion by @VinceMcMahon but I politely refused. @TonyKhan left it up to me. Nonetheless I hope the #RAWReunion is a ratings success."

What's next?

RAW reunion takes place next Monday. WWE are bringing back several legends on the night and some who are already confirmed include Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Mark Henry, Booker T, Jerry Lawler, Eric Bischoff amongst others.