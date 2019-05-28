×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: AEW's Presence felt on Monday Night Raw

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
135   //    28 May 2019, 09:31 IST

Who authorized that?
Who authorized that?

What's the Story?

Two days after All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, wrestling fans and a WWE Superstar made sure AEW was mentioned during the Monday Night Raw.

Sami Zayn mentioned "AEW" during the "Electric Chair" talk show segment, which lead to one last AEW chant before the final match on the show.

In case you didn't know...

AEW's Double or Nothing PPV took place this past Saturday featuring most of the AEW roster and superstars from other promotions such as OWE, AAA and others.

The biggest matches on the show featured former WWE Superstars Cody going up against Dustin Rhodes, known better for his portrayal as Goldust, Kenny Omega facing Chris Jericho and the debut of Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

The heart of the matter

Tonight's episode of Raw was heavily criticized by wrestling fans throughout the show, with many making comparisons to AEW's PPV and asking how WWE would "respond."

The first hour of the show had little to no wrestling until Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre made their way to the ring for a match against Lance Anoai, which is when the fans first started chanting for "AEW."

McMahon's match also drew "This is Boring" chants until Roman Reigns came down to the ring and ended the segment by attacking McIntyre and Shane-O-Mac.

Advertisement

The chants came and went throughout the show, but the final AEW chant came after Zayn mentioned the company by name during the Electric Chair segment.

What's next?

Criticism for tonight's episode of Raw had many fans declaring the show one of the worst episodes of 2019 as well as one of the worst episodes of all time.

The comparisons to AEW will die down over the next few weeks, but the decision to name drop AEW was significant considering that it took WWE over a decade to mention TNA Impact Wrestling.

Tags:
WWE Raw Shane McMahon Sami Zayn
Advertisement
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (25 February, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sami Zayn went unscripted on Monday Night Raw 
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Top RAW Superstar to miss Monday Night RAW tapings?
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (March 18, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Vince McMahon Is Bringing Roman Reigns Back On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (May 20th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 Interesting observations from this week's Monday Night RAW (April 1, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us