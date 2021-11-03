"Vince was furious" - Jon Moxley on the one thing Vince McMahon didn't want The Shield to do

AEW star Jon Moxley recently revealed how much WWE Chairman Vince McMahon hated the masks that The Shield wore during their entrance. Moxley recalled how, though the company's merchandise team thought it could have been a great design, McMahon scrapped it entirely.

During his time as Dean Ambrose, Moxley was renowned for being part of The Shield. The group, which also featured Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, was touted as the future of WWE. But Moxley ultimately left the company and signed with AEW in 2019.

Jon Moxley recently appeared as a special guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast and discussed his career. In one highlight, he looked back on The Shield and described how much McMahon hated the masks that the trio wore for big shows. Evidently, McMahon didn't like the way the masks covered the superstars' faces.

"...Like the Shield mask that we wore for big shows...Vince hated it," said Moxley. "Even though we would have sold millions of it. We had these cool sub zero ninja masks. We busted out them at WrestleMania and we looked cool and I'm not gonna lie. The next night, Vince was just furious."

“'We can’t see your faces...Get rid of the masks'" Moxley continued. "The merchandise guys were like mortified. They were already coming up with designs and were like, "We are gonna sell billions of these,' and Vince was like, “No, you can’t see their faces.' We did it on Australia again and...boy, they got pissed again. Vince just hated those masks."

Jon Moxley to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program

Moxley has been starring in AEW since he left WWE. But on Tuesday night, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

As a result, he will likely have to take a break from wrestling. In response to this news, the fan-favorite star received a lot of support from many of his peers, who all wished him well. You can see the reactions here.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

The Sportskeeda team sends its support to Jon Moxley and his family during this difficult time.

What did you think about Moxley's story about The Shield? Sound off below.

