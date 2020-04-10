WWE News - AEW star seemingly reacts to The Revival's release

The Revival has finally been released by WWE after months of speculation.

A certain AEW star didn't take long to post a tweet reacting to the release.

The Revival

As previously reported, WWE and The Revival's Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have officially called it quits. The official website confirmed the release of the duo and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

Soon after, All Elite Wrestling star Santana posted a tweet, seemingly reacting to the release. He simply mentioned "Tag Team Wrestling" in his tweet, as can be seen below:

Tag Team Wrestling.



🙂😈 — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) April 10, 2020

The tweet immediately garnered quite an amusing response from fans, judging by the replies to the post. It didn't take long for them to realize that Santana was reacting to the release of The Revival, and many talked about a possible match between The Revival and Santana & Ortiz, somewhere down the line.

The Revival didn't do much after being promoted to the main roster in 2017. although, they later received a push with the duo winning the RAW Tag Team titles on two occasions and the SmackDown Tag Team titles once. They also became the promotion's first-ever Tag Team Triple Crown Champions during their stint in WWE.

For a long while now, fans were clamoring to see The Revival leave WWE and make their way to AEW so that they could finally get to witness the much-anticipated bout pitting The Revival and The Young Bucks against each other.

Only time will tell where Wilder and Dawson will head to, now that they are done with WWE.