WWE News: AEW star used to secretly watch Sasha Banks and Bayley wrestle while in school

Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019

Britt Baker agreed to a fan's tweet and revealed that she used to secretly watch Sasha Banks and Bayley wrestle while in school

All Elite Wrestling star Dr. Britt Baker recently posted an inspirational tweet stating that one should try to become the role model they needed when they were struggling the most. A fan decided to take a jibe at Baker and responded by indicating that the role model Baker's talking about is WWE's Sasha Banks, as well as Bayley.

Baker's response to the fan was nothing short of classy, and she is being praised by fans in the reply section for responding to the jibe in a positive manner. The AEW star agreed with the fan and revealed that she used to secretly watch Bayley and Sasha wrestle on her laptop while she was in dental school. Check out the entire exchang e below:

Yes. I used to secretly watch those two wrestle on my laptop in the back of the classroom in dental school. — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) December 23, 2019

After being active on the independent scene for years, Baker was signed to a contract by All Elite Wrestling in early 2019, thus becoming the first female star to bag a deal with the promotion. She made her AEW in-ring debut at the company's first show, Double Or Nothing, where she defeated Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, and Awesome Kong in a Fatal Four-Way contest.