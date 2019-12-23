WWE News: Tama Tonga asks RAW Superstar to come back to NJPW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Tama Tonga, who currently wrestles for New Japan Pro Wrestling, asked Karl Anderson to return to NJPW

Red Shoes Unno, a.k.a. Hiroyuki Umino, a referee in New Japan Pro Wrestling, recently posted a picture on his Twitter featuring a bunch of pro-wrestlers. WWE RAW Superstar Karl Anderson posted a heartfelt response to the tweet and stated that many of his friends are in the picture. Anderson's tweet was noticed by New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga, who asked him to come back. Check out the entire exchange below:

So many of my friends in one picture

❤️ https://t.co/855nlxePNx — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) December 21, 2019

Come back to us ?? https://t.co/Jy1QjNDatA — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 21, 2019

Also read: Matt Hardy has interesting take on what the company thinks of The Hardy Boyz

Tonga and Anderson, albeit working in different promotions, have a lot of history together. At Wrestling Dontaku 2013, Anderson lost a match to Hiroshi Tanahashi, followed by which Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) came down to the ring and attacked the victor. The quartet went on to form a stable with Devitt being the leader, and named it "Bullet Club".

Devitt later signed a contract with WWE. Anderson, along with Luke Gallows, also made their WWE debut on the April 11, 2016 edition of Monday Night RAW, and are currently a part of "The O.C.", alongside AJ Styles.