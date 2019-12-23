WWE News: Matt Hardy has interesting take on what the company thinks of The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz

WWE has been putting out a bunch of "Best Of" lists lately, as we're approaching the end of the decade. They recently uploaded the most mind-blowing returns of the past 10 years, as a part of its "WWE Top 5" series. The list featured the shocking return of Matt and Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 33. A Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team titles was turned into a Fatal Four-Way Match by The New Day, who proceeded to introduce The Hardy Boyz to everyone's absolute shock. The duo ended up winning the Tag Team belts when all was said and done.

Matt posted a response to the video and thanked WWE for including The Hardy Boyz in the list. He then added that although The Hardy Boyz aren't considered top-level talent at present, their return at WrestleMania 33 was a moment that left a permanent mark on the history of Pro-Wrestling. Check out the tweet below:

Thanks for the inclusion, @WWE. I know we aren’t currently considered top-level talent, but this return left an INDELIBLE mark on pro wrestling history. In terms of legit shock & surprise, as well as happiness & triumph, this one tops the list for many. pic.twitter.com/qtyO3Bqjcr https://t.co/Vho74y4POs — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 21, 2019

Matt is at a point right now where he makes sporadic appearances on weekly TV and was recently seen losing to Ricochet in a Gauntlet Match on Monday Night RAW. It was reported a short while ago that Matt's deal with WWE is set to end in February 2020.