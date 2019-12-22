WWE News: Nikki Bella has interesting dream about 3-time Women's Champion

Nikki Bella says she would pay to see Melina vs Sasha Banks

Former WWE Diva Nikki Bella recently posted a tweet in which she claimed that she had a dream about former WWE Women's Champion, Melina.

Bella explained that she saw Melina making her SmackDown Live debut, and added that she would pay good money to see her take on Sasha Banks.

The tweet garnered a response from Melina, who hinted that SmackDown Live couldn't handle her, before appearing to take a slight jibe at Banks. Check out the tweets below:

I had a dream last night that @RealMelina debut on SmackDown. Goodness how amazing would that be!!! I would pay to see @SashaBanksWWE vs @RealMelina in a heartbeat!! 🤑 Take it all! 💸💵💰💳 lol N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 21, 2019

Melina's response to Nikki

Melina made her WWE main roster debut way back in April 2005, as a part of MNM, along with Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro.

She won the Divas title on two occasions, and was a three-time Women's Champion during her time with the company. She was released from WWE in August 2011 and has been active on the Indie circuit ever since her departure, recently making her debut in NWA (National Wrestling Alliance).

Judging by Sasha's Twitter history, we can expect a response from The Boss. A feud between these two incredibly talented women in their prime would have been a treat for the WWE Universe.