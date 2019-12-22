WWE News: Nikki Bella has interesting dream about 3-time Women's Champion
Dec 22, 2019 IST
Former WWE Diva Nikki Bella recently posted a tweet in which she claimed that she had a dream about former WWE Women's Champion, Melina.
Bella explained that she saw Melina making her SmackDown Live debut, and added that she would pay good money to see her take on Sasha Banks.
The tweet garnered a response from Melina, who hinted that SmackDown Live couldn't handle her, before appearing to take a slight jibe at Banks. Check out the tweets below:
Melina made her WWE main roster debut way back in April 2005, as a part of MNM, along with Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro.
She won the Divas title on two occasions, and was a three-time Women's Champion during her time with the company. She was released from WWE in August 2011 and has been active on the Indie circuit ever since her departure, recently making her debut in NWA (National Wrestling Alliance).
Judging by Sasha's Twitter history, we can expect a response from The Boss. A feud between these two incredibly talented women in their prime would have been a treat for the WWE Universe.