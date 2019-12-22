WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho shares his opinion on a match with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho in a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW

All Elite Wrestling's World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho recently responded to a fan's tweet which suggested that a match between Jericho and Seth Rollins would be legendary.

The fan had originally responded to a tweet asking fans to create their dream WrestleMania match, and said that Jericho vs Rollins would be a contest for the ages. Jericho noticed the tweet and was in agreement with the fan. Check out the exchange below:

Both Jericho and Rollins have had an amazing 2019. While Jericho signed a lucrative deal with AEW earlier this year, Rollins kicked off the road to WrestleMania with a Royal Rumble win. Jericho is currently the AEW World Champion, and Rollins is back to being a dastardly heel on Monday Night RAW.

The duo crossed paths several times back when Jericho was in WWE, most notably when he formed an alliance with Kevin Owens and cost Rollins the Universal title at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell 2016. Although it's highly unlikely that we'll get to see these two Superstars lock horns in the near future, it would be interesting to know what Rollins thinks of this.