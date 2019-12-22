WWE News: Former SmackDown Champion wants Randy Orton's help

On last night's SmackDown Live, The Revival faced Heavy Machinery in a Miracle on 34th Street Match, in a losing effort. The highlight of the match was Otis slamming Scott Dawson on a pile of Legos, soon after which he pinned Dawson to bag the victory.

Dawson posted a tweet soon after, showing off the aftermath of his fall on the Lego pieces. He also had a bit of advice for everyone. WWE veteran Randy Orton posted a response to the tweet, and amusingly hinted that falling on Lego pieces causes more damage to the body than falling on thumbtacks. Dawson replied to Orton's tweet and said that The Revival is struggling without him, followed by a hashtag that said 'Help'. Check out the entire conversation below:

If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree...just run away. #MerryChristmas#ForTheLoveOfTheGame#FTR pic.twitter.com/rwHVwj5IDm — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 21, 2019

Back in September, The Revival formed an alliance with Orton, to take on The New Day. Orton was feuding with Kofi Kingston for the WWE title, while The Revival had their sights set on Xavier Woods and Big E's SmackDown Tag Team titles. The duo were drafted to SmackDown Live in the 2019 WWE Draft, while Orton moved to Monday Night RAW.