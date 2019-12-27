WWE News: AEW Superstar sends message to Andrade after US title win

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Andrade

Andrade stunned the WWE Universe by winning the United States Championship last night at a WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden in New York. It was one of the rare occasions when the title changed hands at a non-televised match in WWE's history.

The change of title was the biggest talking point from the Live Event that took place last night and it was obvious that the fans will be talking about it for some time. It looks like AEW Superstar, Shawn Spears fka Tye Dillinger is also a big fan of El Idolo.

The former WWE Superstar congratulated Andrade on Twitter and the United States champion thanked him and wished him a happy new year as well.

Thank you my friend. I hope you have a happy new year — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) December 27, 2019

Tye Dillinger was released by WWE in February after he requested for it earlier in the week. The former NXT star moved to All Elite Wrestling straight away and was a part of their first-ever pay-per-view as well. Technically, he was the first Superstar to jump ship from WWE to AEW.

Despite leaving WWE, he still has a personal connection with the company as his wife, Peyton Royce still works there. She is one half of the IIconics and a former women's tag-team champion.