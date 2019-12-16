WWE News: Aiden English reacts to Bobby Lashley defeating Rusev at TLC 2019

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 09:18 IST SHARE

Rusev, Lana, and English were incredibly over back when Rusev Day was at its peak

Tonight at WWE TLC 2019, Rusev faced Bobby Lashley in a Tables Match, which the latter won after some assist from Lana. Aiden English took to Twitter soon after and didn't seem thrilled with how things turned out at the PPV.

WWE posted a tweet highlighting Lashley's win over Rusev, and mentioned that this was the "Worst Rusev Day ever". English posted an angry emoji in response, as can be seen in the tweet below:

Fans might remember that English was associated with Rusev back when the Rusev Day gimmick was born. It all began in September 2017 when Rusev got into a rivalry with Randy Orton and found an ally in English. The Rusev Day gimmick soon took off and The Bulgarian Brute got insanely over with the WWE Universe. Unfortunately for Rusev, this didn't lead to a major push and he lost a Fatal Four Way match for the US title at WrestleMania 34, with Jinder Mahal pinning him to win the title. In July 2018, tensions began brewing between Rusev and English, and the feud ended with a TV match which Rusev won.