WWE News: Booker T reveals what's wrong with nWo's Hall of Fame induction

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 09:10 IST

Booker T and nWo

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed nWo's 2020 Hall of Fame induction on the latest edition of The Hall Of Fame. Four members of the stable are going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year in Tampa. Along with the original three members in Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, we will witness Sean Waltman get his second Hall of Fame ring in a row.

Booker T had some interesting thoughts on nWo's induction and said that it's wrong that several members of the faction were ignored, who were worthy of an induction.

"You know what? That's my beef right there, man. Horace Hogan, Virgil, Scott Norton, Konnan, Buff Bagwell, [The] Giant, [Lex] Luger, Sting. Was Sting in there for a minute? Ted DiBiase, [Eric Bischoff], me. Me! Yeah, I should be getting another ring! Stevie [Ray]. Man, I've got to talk to somebody about this. Do you know what? That's wrong! That's wrong.

"Do you know what I mean? And we need to boycott this whole thing! I'm serious. We need a petition because I don't feel like it's right! If you [were] a member of the nWo in any shape, form, or fashion, you should be the recipient of a ring at the end of the day because you contributed!"

The nWo formed at Bash at the Beach 1996, and originally consisted of only three members. As time passed, the group began recruiting more wrestlers. Over the course of its existence, the group had a total of 62 members!