WWE News: AJ Lee opens up on the aftermath of CM Punk's UFC loss

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show, AJ Lee opened up on the aftermath of CM Punk’s first MMA fight.

Lee spoke of how the entire experience was highly emotional and oddly exciting; right from Punk’s preparation to his brutal stoppage loss at UFC 203. Besides, she asserted her pride and support for Punk as he progresses on his MMA odyssey.

AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion and parted ways with the WWE shortly after her husband CM Punk quit the promotion on bad terms.

Punk made his MMA debut last year at UFC 203, losing to Mickey Gall after getting battered with ground-n-pound strikes before being submitted.

AJ Lee explained that the entire MMA experience has been surreal for them thus far replete with emotions; however, she said she's proud of CM Punk for living out his dreams.

Additionally, Lee reiterated that it’s tough to deal with the fact that an opponent is training for months together with the sole purpose of hurting her loved one, but she does have huge respect for MMA.

"I don't think it hurt that for one night of working, he made a million dollars. He was pretty psyched about that, so he came backstage with the most giant smile on his face (and) he was incredibly sweating and I just threw myself on him.

“I was like, 'I'm so frickin' proud of you!' His speech was just so moving and I try to not get emotional in front of people, so we just went to our little corner and it was just so cool and I'm so proud of him," said the former WWE Superstar.

Furthermore, Lee said that although she would never stop Punk from following his dream in MMA, she hopes that his face remains unchanged, given the hard-hitting nature of the sport often disfiguring fighters’ face for life.

AJ Lee has been busy with her book obligations as well as moonlighting as a public speaker to help people deal with mental illnesses. Meanwhile, Punk is training for his next UFC bout which is to be announced very soon.

CM Punk and AJ Lee seem to be coping well with life outside the WWE.

It’s great to hear about CM Punk’s UFC debut and its aftermath from an insider’s perspective.