WWE News: AJ Styles and Braun Strowman removed from Mixed Match Challenge

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    21 Nov 2018, 10:28 IST

Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles
Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles

What's the story?

The Mixed Match Challenge has been a unique format in the WWE, with the best women and men Superstars team up to put on entertaining matches, after SmackDown.

It seems that the competition will be without two key men as AJ Styles and Braun Strowman have been removed from the competition.

In case you didn't know...

Strowman, who has partnered with Ember Moon in this year's MMC, have been in dominant fashion, with 4 wins in 4 matches.

Also Read: WWE News: Interesting stipulation for Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin match at TLC

Styles' partner, meanwhile, is Charlotte Flair, and the tag team had three wins in three matches before Styles was replaced by Jeff Hardy on last week's show, as Styles was possibly written off due to an injury he sustained at the hands of Daniel Bryan on last week's SmackDown show.

The heart of the matter

Styles was replaced by Jeff Hardy as Charlotte's partner on last week's show, as the duo defeated the team of Asuka and Miz, who are the reigning MMC champions, having won the first season of the show.

It was announced on this week's show that Styles will no longer compete on the Mixed Match Challenge with Jeff Hardy his replacement. It was also announced that Braun Strowman, who sustained an elbow injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin on this week's RAW, would be replaced as well.

The next two weeks will see the quarter-finals of the Mixed Match Challenge, with the final set to take place at TLC, where the winners of the tournament will get the final spot on the Royal Rumble.

What's next?

AJ Styles will face off against Daniel Bryan at TLC for the WWE Championship, while Braun Strowman will face off against Baron Corbin with some interesting stipulations.

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
