WWE News: Interesting stipulation for Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin match at TLC

Braun Strowman

What's the story?

Survivor Series didn't do much for WWE's various storylines, but one storyline that had another layer added to it was the Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin feud.

Now, WWE has confirmed that the two will do battle at next month's TLC PPV, with an interesting stipulation added to the match.

In case you didn't know...

At Survivor Series, Team RAW got the victory over Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Elimination Match, as Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley were the final three men in the match.

Team RAW, especially Strowman and McIntyre, dominated the match, but they also fought each other in the ring, and Strowman got a beatdown at the hands of McIntyre at the end of the match as the trio of McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin stood tall at the end of the night.

Teamwork makes the dream work. That is if the dream is to absolutely annihilate @BraunStrowman. #Raw pic.twitter.com/SOfEcV4hKC — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018

On last week's RAW, Stephanie McMahon announced that Strowman would get his match against Baron Corbin as well as a shot at the Universal title and Brock Lesnar, if he helped Team RAW defeat Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

Stephanie McMahon stood by her word and announced that Strowman would get his match against Corbin and Lesnar, but that a stipulation would be added.

At TLC, Strowman and Corbin will face off in a tables, ladders and chairs match, and if Strowman wins, he will get a title opportunity at Royal Rumble where he will face Lesnar, and Corbin will no longer be GM.

If Corbin wins, the acting GM of RAW will become the full-time and permanent RAW General Manager.

On RAW, Strowman, alongside Elias and Finn Balor, won a 3-on-3 elimination match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, after the latter were eliminated due to DQ.

What's next?

The rumor mill suggests that Lesnar's time with WWE is up and Royal Rumble could be his last appearance, which could mean a title change.