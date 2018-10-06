WWE News: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan react to their WWE Championship ma

Styles and Bryan will battle for the WWE Title at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

Following the conclusion of the inaugural WWE: Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia, WWE Champion AJ Styles took it to his official Twitter handle and sent out a message to Daniel Bryan, who will now receive a WWE Title shot at WWE Crown Jewel.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE's first ever show in Australia, current WWE Champion AJ Styles successfully defended his title belt on yet another occasion, as he bested his arch-rival Samoa Joe in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth contest.

Joe, who prior to this match, had already failed to capture the WWE Title on two occasions at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell, unfortunately, came up short yet again, this time at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Later on in the very same night, former four-time WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan defeated and settled his decade-long rivalry with The Miz, after beating The A-Lister within three minutes to earn a shot at Styles' championship.

The heart of the matter

As per confirmed, WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his title in a much-anticipated singles match against Daniel Bryan at the upcoming WWE: Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and in the build-up to their singles bout, The Phenomenal One has now sent out a message to Bryan on social media.

Styles, who has now well and truly concluded his heated rivalry with Samoa Joe, stated the following on Twitter and noted that he'll be waiting for Daniel Bryan at Crown Jewel.

In response to Styles, Bryan went on to warn the WWE Champion about 'Mr. Small Package' via which The Leader of The Yes Movement defeated The Miz at Super Show-Down.

Mr Small Package strikes again! Watch out @AJStylesOrg! #MrSmallPackage — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 6, 2018

What's next?

AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at WWE: Crown Jewel on the 2nd of November, 2018 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.