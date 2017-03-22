WWE News: AJ Styles and John Cena having high quality house show matches

This should come as no surprise to anyone.

Styles and Cena are magic together

What's the story?



AJ Styles and John Cena have been putting on outstanding matches on the house show circuit over the last few weeks and months. The two men have been feuding on and off ever since the summer, with Cena winning the WWE Championship from Styles at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.



In case you didn't know



House shows are often put down by a lot of fans as not being important in comparison to television tapings. Whilst that may be true, it offers fans from smaller cities and towns around the world a chance to witness their favourite WWE superstars compete. Plus, you often see wrestlers trying things out that you wouldn't usually see on SmackDown Live or Raw which is a bonus.



Heart of the matter



As seen in the small snippet below, Cena and Styles had a thoroughly entertaining Street Fight in Albany that certainly got the attention of the WWE Universe. Also, Reddit user highclassfire detailed his recent experience of a SmackDown house show in Worcester.



"Just got back from the Worcester MA Smackdown show and it might have been the best WWE match I've seen live."



You can see the full post by clicking on the link above.





What's next?



With Cena rumoured to be taking time off once again following WrestleMania 33, it seems as if we're coming to the end of the Styles feud for now. The two men will likely meet once again somewhere down the line, however there's talk of AJ heading over to Monday Night Raw once the brand split comes around.



Author's take



It's great to see Cena and Styles putting on pay per view quality matches, because fans have paid their hard earned money to go and watch the show and they deserve to see a spectacle. Some will argue that they'd prefer to see unique bouts take place on this kind of shows, but you always know that you're going to get a stunning display from these two.



Who knows, maybe we'll see a babyface AJ vs a heel Cena down the road.