WWE News: AJ Styles becomes New United States Champion at Extreme Rules 2019

Styles wins the US Title

Tonight at WWE Extreme Rules, AJ Styles squared off against Ricochet in a one-on-one encounter for the United States Title.

Styles defeated Ricochet to win the title, after interference by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

A few weeks on Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles met Ricochet in the main event of Monday Night Raw. The incredibly fast-paced scuffle was about to reach its conclusion when the Good Brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came out. The duo watched the battle from outside the ring, as Styles seemingly defeated Ricochet to win the title.

The match was restarted though, as the referee found out that Ricochet's leg was under the rope during the pin. Finally, Ricochet managed to put down Styles and win the match. After the bout was done with, Styles and the Good Brothers laid a beatdown on Ricochet, reforming the Club.

Tonight, Styles faced Ricochet for the United States Title that the latter had captured from Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds. The match was marred by interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The duo attacked Ricochet before the bell rang, and did the same in the closing moments of the match.

The interference aided AJ Styles in defeating Ricochet and capturing the United States Title for the third time.

Ricochet's run with the United States Title didn't last as long as the WWE Universe had hoped it to. Hopefully, the feud isn't over yet and the incredibly talented high-flyer gets a chance to make things right.

AJ, on the other hand, is on a roll, as the possibilities with a heel Styles and Good Brothers are endless. It would be interesting to see where the trio goes in the coming weeks.