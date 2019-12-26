WWE News: AJ Styles claims that he was never the leader of The Bullet Club; Doesn't lead the O.C. now

AJ Styles along with The OC

AJ Styles has arguably had one of the best decades' in professional wrestling. However the former WWE Champion claimed in a recent tweet, that despite all his major achievements, he never was the leader of the Bullet Club. He also says he's not the leader of The O.C. either.

AJ Styles' history with the Bullet Club

In 2014, AJ Styles made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling when he attacked Kazuchika Okada at the Invasion Attack event and replaced Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) as the Bullet Club's newest member.

During his tenure as the Bullet Club's front runner, Styles won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions. He led the faction from the front while the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale played major roles as well.

In 2016, Styles competed in his final match for NJPW when he teamed up with Kenny Omega in a tag team match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Yoshi-Hashi, only for Omega to kick Styles out of the group and take over as the group's front runner.

AJ Styles claims that he was never the leader of The BC and isn't the leader of The O.C.

In a recent tweet, a fan pointed out all the major accomplishments of Styles throughout the past decade, including the fact that he was the former leader of the Bullet Club and is the current leader of The O.C.. However, much to Styles' credit, 'The Phenomenal One' responded to the tweet by claiming that neither of those things are accurate.

This is what Styles tweeted out: