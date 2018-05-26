WWE News: AJ Styles comments on his upcoming Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank

The Phenomenal One is definitely full of confidence ahead of Money in the Bank.

WWE Champion AJ Styles

Earlier in the week, WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter in order to comment on his upcoming Last Man Standing showdown against Shinsuke Nakamura at this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

On last week's edition of SmackDown Live, both Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles once again competed against each other in one-on-one match at The O2 in London, UK, with the winner of the contest eventually getting an opportunity to pick the stipulation for their next WWE Championship match at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

As noted, Nakamura on this occasion bested 'The Phenomenal One' via a Kinshasa, in a match which was arguably both Nakamura and Styles' best match together so far.

This week on Smackdown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles were once again involved in yet another heated confrontation with each other and shortly after trading a few slurs against each other, things would eventually get out of control as both AJ and Nakamura engaged into a wild brawl.

After using a steel chair to his advantage, Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on ‘The Phenomenal One’ and counted till 10, while Styles was lying unconscious on the floor, as ‘The King of Strong Style’ got hold of a microphone and announced a Last Man Standing match between himself and Styles at Money in the Bank.

Since November of 2017 I have stood as the @WWE Champion. And whether the match was No DQ, 2 vs. 1, steel cage, triple threat, or a dream...



I’ve stood tall.



And you better believe I’ll be standing at the end of #MITB. #AndStill #Phenomenal — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 23, 2018

Styles then took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that ever since November of 2017 (when Styles won the WWE Championship off Jinder Mahal), ‘The Phenomenal One’ has stood tall as the WWE Champion and regardless of any sort of stipulation, AJ has proved himself to be the better man on every occasion.

Styles then added that come Money in the Bank, he will once again be the one standing tall and retain his WWE Championship against Nakamura on this forthcoming occasion as well.

Styles and Nakamura will battle it out in a Last Man Standing match on the 17th of June at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Judging by their last meeting, I hope that on this occasion Styles vs Nakamura will indeed be a classic contest between the two and both men are certainly expected to steal the show in Illinois.

