WWE News: AJ Styles hints that another Superstar could join The O.C.

The O.C. is the main heel faction on Raw

AJ Styles has become one of the top heels on WWE Raw since reuniting with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in July 2019 to form The O.C.

Following the September 2 episode of Raw, Anderson tweeted a picture of himself, Styles, Gallows, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler looking down on Braun Strowman after attacking “The Monster Among Men” at the start of the show.

Responding to a fan who suggested that the segment proved that The O.C. needs more than three members, Styles said that he has enough allies right now but hinted that he could recruit more Superstars in the future.

Where is Finn Balor and will he join The O.C.?

Over the last two months, it has been speculated that another former Bullet Club member – Finn Balor – could soon become part of The O.C.

It was widely reported in August 2019 that the former Universal Champion was set to take a two-month sabbatical following his defeat against The Fiend at SummerSlam.

The match took place almost one month ago and fans have not seen Balor, who is usually one of WWE’s most featured Superstars, on Raw or SmackDown since.

During his in-ring absence, the 38-year-old has revealed on social media that he is now married to FOX Sports host Veronica Rodriguez, while he also showed off a new look earlier this week.

WWE planted the seeds for Balor to join The O.C. on the SummerSlam kickoff show when AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson featured in a brief backstage segment with the two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Styles told Balor that he only has to say “when” if he ever needs any help from the trio, but the Irishman did not respond and watched his former allies walk away.

