WWE News: AJ Styles injury update

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
379   //    09 Apr 2019, 02:41 IST

It doesn't look good for The Phenomenal One
It doesn't look good for The Phenomenal One

What's the story?

After it was reported earlier that AJ Styles may have suffered an injury in his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 last night and subsequently pulled from today's Axxess,.

The Phenomenal One has now been pulled from SmackDown Live - according to Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35 last night, AJ Styles faced off against The Viper Randy Orton in an incredible encounter pretty early on in the card that saw two of WWE's most experienced Superstars battle it out at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Phenomenal One emerged victorious against Orton but it then emerged today that WWE pulled Styles from Axxess, replacing him with new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston with attendees being told it was due to injury.

The heart of the matter

Amidst reports he suffered an injury, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Styles will not be on SmackDown Live, but hasn't confirmed that the reason is an injury. Several fans have also spotted AJ Styles at the airport leaving New York.

There is no further update as to the specifics of the injury, nor even a confirmation as of yet, though, but the signs aren't looking good.

What's the story?

Well, this would undoubtedly be a huge blow for both AJ Styles and WWE. I guess all we can do right now is await further news and confirmation of Styles' status going forward, which you'd have to assume will be forthcoming now that he's been pulled from this week's SmackDown Live.

Needless to say, we hope the reports are false and that Styles is okay, or at least that the injury isn't so severe that it keeps Styles off of television or other WWE events.

Who would you like to see pushed if AJ Styles is injured? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
Fetching more content...
