WWE News: AJ Styles opens up about why he lost the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan

AJ Styles lost his title to Daniel Bryan on SmackDown's Survivor Series go-home show

Last night's SmackDown Live saw a new WWE Champion crowned as AJ Styles shockingly dropped the title to Daniel Bryan on the go-home blue brand show ahead of Sunday's Survivor Series.

Well, The Phenomenal One has now spoken out after his loss and revealed why he thinks he lost the title.

In the early stages of SmackDown Live, AJ Styles would come to the ring to cut a promo, only to be interrupted by Paul Heyman, and it didn't take long for Styles' most recent title defense to come to the fore.

Daniel Bryan wasn't too pleased with his name being bandied about and came to the ring, warning Styles not to say his name again, to which The Phenomenal One tempted fate and an all-out brawl ensued. Long story short, we ended up with Styles putting his title on the line so he could get his hands on Daniel Bryan.

SmackDown's main event saw a near 30-minute match of extreme physicality where AJ Styles' 371-day reign as Champion came to an end, after Bryan used nefarious means to win the title - evading a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles, sending The Phenomenal One into the referee. With the official incapacitated, Bryan hit Styles with a low blow before hitting the Running Knee for the win!

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has taken to Twitter to speak about his title loss on last night's SmackDown Live, revealing that he lost the title because he was a real champion, a fighting champion - and that it's inevitable someone will defeat you eventually if you constantly defend.

Styles spoke out on Bryan's behaviour at the end of the match, too, stating that being a champion is about who you are as a man, not just holding the gold.

The thing about being a real Champion, a reigning, DEFENDING champion is that any day someone can beat you. But holding the title is more than just wins and losses, it’s about who you are as a man.

Daniel showed us that last night.

And the receipt is coming. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/m99WvL1JpJ — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 14, 2018

Well, Daniel Bryan may be facing off against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in a CHampion vs Champion Match, but AJ Styles will no doubt invoke his contractually obliged rematch shortly after. This one isn't over!

