WWE News: AJ Styles praises Samoa Joe and opens up about his match at WrestleMania 33

by Prityush Haldar News 13 Mar 2017, 14:02 IST

What’s the story?

AJ Styles was recently interviewed on the online podcast “Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast.” The Phenomenal One spoke about his journey in the WWE, WrestleMania 33 and his future with the company. The major talking point of the interview was his relationship with Samoa Joe.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles gained prominence during their time in TNA, working up the ranks of the company. They are good friends off screen and have had numerous matches together in TNA.

The heart of the matter

Sam Roberts asked Styles if Samoa Joe had paved the way for him to build a career in the WWE. Styles praised Samoa Joe for his in-ring acumen and mic skills. Styles pointed out that Joe had been in the company for quite some time and showed that he could put up a great match with almost anybody.

Styles said that business had its fair share of ups and downs, but it was the performer’s attitude that mattered. Speaking about WrestleMania 33, Styles said that he was looking forward to the event. He was of the view that he would be doing something special at the event and that being in a non-title match did not bother him.

Styles gave an insight into the business when he revealed that the onus was on the wrestler not only to put on a great match but also to get the story conveyed to the fans.

What’s next?

Styles was involved in an altercation with Shane McMahon at Gorilla position last week after SmackDown LIVE went off the air. Things escalated quickly as the two got involved in a face off before The Road Dogg and Michael Hayes separated them. It seems likely that the two men will build the feud in the coming weeks and have a match at WrestleMania

Sportskeeda's Take

The WWE Universe is not over the moon with Styles’ booking at WrestleMania. Most fans believe that Styles should have been in the main event picture competing for the title. However, as AJ rightly pointed out during the interview, sometimes it is about getting the story across to the fans. Given the calibre of Styles, he does not need a title on the line to put on a show at the Grandest Stage of them All.

