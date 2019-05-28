WWE News: AJ Styles pulled from No.1 Contenders match following injury

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.45K // 28 May 2019, 06:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Phenomenal One is out of action

What's the Story?

WWE Superstar AJ Styles was pulled from tonight's Fatal Four-way Elimination Match due to injury and will be replaced by Baron Corbin.

Styles was supposed to face Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and The Miz to determine the No.1 Contender for the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown, but the undisclosed injury means the match won't take place.

In Case You Didn't Know

WWE announced the Fatal Four-Way match a few hours before Raw began despite Strowman and Lashley already being booked for a match against each other at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Styles lost his Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, with no indications from last week's show that he would be competing in a rematch.

The Heart of the Matter

WWE announced that Styles was injured, but didn't disclose the severity of his injury or how long he would be out of action.

PWInsider confirmed that Styles wasn't at Raw tonight and was told by sources that he was "banged up" and that there was no details on what could be ailing him.

Styles isn't advertised for any upcoming WWE Live Events or episodes of Raw or SmackDown aside from Super ShowDown, which Cage Side Seats claimed was a potential sign that he could've requested time off.

Advertisement

WWE claimed that Styles was injured, but there was no indication from any live events or shows that the former WWE Champion was injured.

Styles suffered a hip injury last month at WrestleMania during his match with Randy Orton, but was back in the ring a week later for the Superstar Shakeup.

What's Next?

If Styles is seriously injured, WWE will eventually reveal the nature of the injury.

Styles hasn't been injured often since joining WWE in 2016 and hopefully, it's nothing that will keep him out of action for too long.